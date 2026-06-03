Zelenskyy: Question is when Ukraine to be able to scale up its long-range strikes

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is delivering justified strikes in response to Russian attacks and intends to escalate the scale of such actions.

"To be honest, I don’t keep track; I don’t have a schedule of where Putin is going or on what day. We are responding to strikes on Ukraine. I believe these are justified strikes. There was a massive attack a day ago, and we responded accordingly," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv.

The president said Ukraine is striking exclusively at oil refineries or military targets.

"They [Russia] must know that if they use drones and missiles against us, we will do the same. And it is only a matter of time before we can increase the scale of our responses," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck the St. Petersburg oil terminal, military targets at Kronstadt base, and a facility in Russia’s Tambov region.

"Last night, key targets on Russian territory were struck. Among them was the St. Petersburg oil terminal. The distance from Ukraine’s state border to this facility of the Russian oil industry-which is working to support the war effort-is approximately 1,100 kilometers. Purely military targets at Kronstadt base were also hit," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported preliminary information regarding strikes on ships in the port of Kronstadt (near St. Petersburg).

"According to preliminary information, ships and infrastructure facilities in the port of Kronstadt have been hit. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the AFU said on Telegram.