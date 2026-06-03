Zelenskyy: We long waiting for US negotiating team to arrive

Kyiv has been waiting a very long time for a visit from representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump, since the war in Iran is currently the number one issue for the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We are waiting for the arrival of the negotiating team, but, in my view, it has been a very long wait. Unfortunately, we are not the focus of attention today. In my view, Iran is the number one issue for the United States, and then comes the issue of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv.

According to the president, Ukraine is "next in line for these wars." He also added that the United States is the strongest power capable of compelling Putin to end the war.

The president also said that European representatives must be involved in the negotiations.

"And I am ready for direct negotiations with Putin to end this war, rather than waiting in line for everyone else to resolve all the conflicts in the world before it’s our turn," Zelenskyy said.

On June 1, Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine expects a visit from an American delegation to Kyiv in the near future.

In early May, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a visit by U.S. President’s representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Kyiv was expected at the turn of spring and summer. In the middle of the month, Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated that the invitation to Witkoff and Kushner to the Ukrainian capital remains in effect.