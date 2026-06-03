Interfax-Ukraine
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17:58 03.06.2026

At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

1 min read
At least 3 people killed, others wounded in occupiers' attacks on Kramatorsk – administration

At least three people were killed and one more was wounded as a result of Russian strikes on a residential area in Kramatorsk, according to Head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"At least three people were killed and one wounded as a result of the shelling of Kramatorsk. The city was hit twice this evening. The Russians targeted residential areas again," he said on Telegram.

According to him, all relevant services are on the scene, and a search and rescue operation is underway.

The exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage are being determined.

Tags: #russian_strike #kramatorsk

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