Ukraine spends $45-50 bln per year on weapons production – Zelenskyy

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine allocates $45 to $50 billion annually to weapons production, and funding for the Armed Forces is secured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Currently, Ukraine allocates $45 to $50 billion a year to weapons production. We have managed to reach what I consider to be a very high level. We have the funds to finance the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We must ensure precisely this sufficient level of funding for both production and the army, and not just for now, for these years, but for the long term," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday.

The head of state said Ukraine is working to provide "this level of funding, unprecedented in our history," exclusively for all types of Ukrainian-made weapons.

On April 20, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is investing $30 billion in the defense industry for 2026, but the defense sector is capable of producing $60 billion worth of goods.