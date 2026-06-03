Ukraine must pay for contract to receive Patriot systems from USA before 2030 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine would not be able to receive new American Patriot systems and ammunition for them until around 2030 due to a long production backlog, so Kyiv has begun seeking alternative solutions; it is necessary to pay for this contract in order to obtain these systems, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"In 2025… we had the opportunity to reach an agreement with U.S. manufacturers regarding new Patriot systems-I cannot disclose the quantity-and, accordingly, the number of missiles for these systems. The waiting list for PAC-2, PAC-3, and certainly for the Patriot system is measured in years. And so, to be honest, we could receive this new package around 2030. That didn’t suit me, and it didn’t suit our team. We discussed what alternatives we could find," Zelenskyy said at a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The president said one alternative was an agreement with certain countries to change the order of priority. He explained that Ukraine could move up in line and receive the system earlier, but only if it paid for the contract.

"And we have to pay. And if we were counting only on partner funds, which haven’t materialized yet, or if we were counting on a loan, on European funds from frozen assets, which haven’t arrived yet-we have to do something, but we have to pay for this contract. Otherwise, all the systems and missiles will arrive in 2030," the head of state said.

He added that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Security and Defense Council, and the Ministry of Defense to do this, as it concerns Ukraine’s security. "And if such large sums of money from partners do not come through, we must find this money. It doesn’t matter where. But we must find it," he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy set the task of finalizing a contract within a week for the additional supply of missiles for the "Patriots."

"I held a meeting regarding additional ways to supply air defense systems to Ukraine-the systems themselves and the missiles for them. We have an agreement at the highest political level regarding the purchase of Patriots, and this agreement is awaiting implementation at the financial, legal, and technical levels. The wait has dragged on," he said on Telegram on Wednesday.