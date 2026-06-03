Trump calls Rubio-Vance ticket almost unbeatable

President of USA Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a press conference, March 9, 2026 | Photo: Daniel Torok / White House / CC BY 3.0 US

If US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance run together as running mates in the presidential election, their ticket will be practically impossible to beat, White House chief Donald Trump has said.

"I would think that JD and Marco as a team would be very hard to beat," Trump said in an interview with New York Post columnist Miranda Devine.

"It’s interesting, human thing, the human equation. So I watch them together, they get along great," he added.

American media remind that in the US presidential election, a candidate for the head of state runs together with a vice presidential candidate.

The next presidential election will take place in the United States in 2028. Trump has previously expressed the opinion on several occasions that Vance and Rubio should run together for the Republicans in the next presidential election. At the same time, some media outlets note that there is a rivalry between the two politicians over which of them will be the actual presidential candidate. Rubio is supported by many Republican congressmen in Washington, while Vance is considered a candidate not of the Washington elites, but rather of the "provincial" Republican electorate.