Zelenskyy and NATO North Atlantic Council delegation honor fallen Ukrainian warriors at Wall of Remembrance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a delegation of the NATO North Atlantic Council led by Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte, who arrived in Kyiv, honored fallen Ukrainian warriors at the Wall of Remembrance by laying flowers.

"We began the visit of the NATO North Atlantic Council to Ukraine by honoring the memory of fallen Ukrainian warriors at the Wall of Remembrance. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Chairman of the Alliance’s Military Committee Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, and permanent representatives and deputy permanent representatives of all 32 NATO member states were present," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine values "this sign of respect from the Alliance representatives toward our warriors who defended our country and all of Europe from Russian evil."

"It is very important to remember every single man and woman thanks to whom we have the opportunity to live freely and choose our way of life. Blessed memory to the fallen Ukrainian defenders. Eternal respect to the heroes," the head of the Ukrainian state concluded.

As reported, on June 3, 2026, the NATO delegation along with Secretary General Rutte arrived in Kyiv on a working visit. They were met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. According to him, Rutte will hold talks with the president of Ukraine and a number of important meetings in Kyiv.