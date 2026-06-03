Interfax-Ukraine
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13:53 03.06.2026

Zelenskyy appoints Hero of Ukraine Myronenko as Deputy Commander of National Guard

1 min read
Zelenskyy appoints Hero of Ukraine Myronenko as Deputy Commander of National Guard

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Oleksiy Osypenko from the post of Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine and appointed Oleh Myronenko to this position.

The relevant decrees No. 469/2026 and No. 470/2026 dated June 3 have been published on the website of the head of state.

Myronenko, born in 1989, is a serviceman who participated in the anti-terrorist operation in eastern Ukraine. In 2025, he served as commander of the 14th Operational Assignment Brigade of the National Guard and received the title of Hero of Ukraine along with the Order of the Golden Star. Previously, for personal courage and selflessness shown in the defense of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, he received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd class, and the Order for Courage, 2nd class.

Tags: #myronenko #national_guard_of_ukraine

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