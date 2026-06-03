Zelenskyy expects Patriot supply contract finalized within week

Photo: https://www.spiegel.de/politik/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has set a task to finalize a contract for the additional supply of Patriot missiles within a week.

"I held a meeting on additional supply routes for air defense to Ukraine – systems and missiles for them. We have an agreement at the highest political level on the acquisition of ‘Patriots’, and this agreement is awaiting implementation at the financial, legal, and technical levels. The expectation has been dragged out," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

As the president noted, "unfortunately, as of today, even the legal steps for this contract have not yet been worked out. I have set a final deadline – one week for all preparatory steps. I expect a report on Friday: either clarity regarding the implementation of our agreement on the ‘Patriots’, or serious personnel conclusions."