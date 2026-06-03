NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

"Today at the Kyiv railway station, we gladly welcome NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. This visit is extremely important, just like all the previous ones, as it is a gesture of solidarity and support for our country by the Alliance," Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement on Telegram on Wednesday.

"We are glad to welcome Mark Rutte to Kyiv, where he will hold talks with the president and a number of important meetings," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on X, commenting on meeting Rutte at the Kyiv railway station.

"We deeply value NATO’s unity and strength in supporting Ukraine as we together defend transatlantic security," the minister said.