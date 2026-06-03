Interfax-Ukraine
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13:04 03.06.2026

Defense Ministry procures 1,500 motorcycles for Armed Forces of Ukraine

1 min read
Defense Ministry procures 1,500 motorcycles for Armed Forces of Ukraine

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has said that the State Operator for Non-Lethal Acquisition (DOT) defense procurement agency signed a contract for the purchase of 1,500 motorcycles for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This is three times more than in the entire past year. The entire batch of vehicles will reach the military this year," Fedorov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday, adding that "thanks to a transparent tender procedure, millions were saved for additional supplies for the army."

He noted that motorcycles remain one of the most heavily requested types of transport at the front, alongside pickup trucks.

"Six companies participated in the motorcycle procurement. Thanks to the competitive procedure, it was possible to save nearly UAH 12 million in budget funds, which will be directed toward additional supplies for the army, in particular the purchase of other necessary transport," the minister said.

The largest procurement of long-range 155mm artillery shells was previously conducted using the same principle. "Competition among the participants made it possible to obtain better conditions for the state and additionally strengthen supplies for the army. The goal is to gradually move toward tender procedures in all defense procurement," Fedorov added.

Tags: #armed_forces #motorcycles

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