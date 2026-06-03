Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:36 03.06.2026

Syrsky emphasizes importance of increasing efficiency of every air defense element, rational use of available resources

3 min read
Syrsky emphasizes importance of increasing efficiency of every air defense element, rational use of available resources
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky worked at the Air Command South during a working trip to the south, where he checked the organization of combat work of the command post, as well as combat crews of anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems performing tasks to protect Ukraine’s airspace.

"I listened to reports by commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Humeniuk and other officials on the current situation, specifics of enemy actions, the state of the air defense system, and ways to increase its efficiency," the general wrote on social media.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, he paid special attention to the issues of commanding air defense forces and assets, the speed of information exchange, coordination among all components of the Defense Forces, and the adaptation of the air defense system to the enemy’s new tactics of massive use of strike UAVs and various types of missiles.

"The enemy continues targeted attacks on the port infrastructure of southern Ukraine – ports, grain terminals, maritime logistics facilities, and other civil infrastructure. The enemy’s goal is to disrupt the operation of the maritime corridor, strike the state’s economy, and create additional security threats in the Black Sea region. Our task is to prevent the implementation of these plans," the post said.

The issues of employing mobile fire groups, small air defense units, and tactical groups for intercepting enemy drones, as well as their integration into a unified air defense system, were considered separately.

Syrsky emphasized that under current conditions, flexibility of command, timely maneuvering of forces, and the scaling of modern solutions in the fight against strike drones are among the key factors of efficiency.

Based on the results of the work, the Commander-in-Chief issued the necessary orders to improve the air defense command system, develop capabilities for detecting air targets, expand the use of tactical interception groups, and accelerate the implementation of new technological solutions to counter massive enemy air attacks.

"Ukraine today operates under conditions of a shortage of modern air defense systems and missiles for them. That is why the rational use of available resources, increasing the efficiency of every air defense element, and further procurement of modern anti-aircraft systems and ammunition from partners are extremely important," Syrsky stressed.

He emphasized that effective air defense today means protecting people, ensuring the stable operation of the economy, the functioning of ports and critical infrastructure, and the resilience of the state in conditions of war.

Tags: #air_defense #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

09:32 03.06.2026
Ukraine downs 189 of 198 UAVs, 8 attack drones hit 7 locations

Ukraine downs 189 of 198 UAVs, 8 attack drones hit 7 locations

08:57 02.06.2026
Ukraine downs 642 of 729 Russian targets, 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs hit 38 locations

Ukraine downs 642 of 729 Russian targets, 33 missiles and 33 strike UAVs hit 38 locations

19:00 01.06.2026
Lithuania, Ukraine sign memo of cooperation in defense industry

Lithuania, Ukraine sign memo of cooperation in defense industry

18:36 01.06.2026
Zelenskyy instructs diplomats, Defense Ministry to step up all existing channels of communication with partners

Zelenskyy instructs diplomats, Defense Ministry to step up all existing channels of communication with partners

17:50 01.06.2026
Ukraine ready to send military experts to Lithuania to help build up air defense capabilities – PM

Ukraine ready to send military experts to Lithuania to help build up air defense capabilities – PM

09:33 01.06.2026
Ukrainian air defense downs 228 of 265 UAVs, 27 attack drones hit 18 locations

Ukrainian air defense downs 228 of 265 UAVs, 27 attack drones hit 18 locations

17:02 30.05.2026
Syrsky familiarizes himself with situation in Black Sea operational zone

Syrsky familiarizes himself with situation in Black Sea operational zone

15:49 29.05.2026
We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

We increase active operations, dictate our terms to Russia - Syrsky from Donetsk region

13:02 29.05.2026
Romania to strengthen air defense and Eastern Flank protection with NATO after Russian drone incident - Dan

Romania to strengthen air defense and Eastern Flank protection with NATO after Russian drone incident - Dan

09:44 29.05.2026
217 of 232 UAVs neutralized, Iskander missile and 14 drones hit targets - Air Force

217 of 232 UAVs neutralized, Iskander missile and 14 drones hit targets - Air Force

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports strikes on St. Petersburg oil terminal and Kronstadt base in Russia

Russian drone attack on Kherson high-rise kills woman, injures 6 others

We know from intelligence that massive strike could take place tonight – Zelenskyy

Russia intends to limit Ukraine's ties with Moldova, South Caucasus, Middle East, Gulf – Zelenskyy

Search and rescue operation concludes in Dnipro: 16 dead, 42 injured

LATEST

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Defense Ministry procures 1,500 motorcycles for Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian drones hit corvette Boiky, missile carrier, in Kronstadt – Brovdi

Russia loses two ships – Fire Point co-owner

Escalation between Ukraine and Poland benefits neither Ukrainians nor Poles - Sybiha

NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

Novoshakhtinsk refinery struck with Neptune coastal missile system — Navy

Zelenskyy reports strikes on St. Petersburg oil terminal and Kronstadt base in Russia

Zaporizhia nuclear plant suffers 20-minute power outage overnight – IAEA

One man killed, 18 wounded including 4 children in Russian attacks in Sumy region over day — police

AD
AD