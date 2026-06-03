Syrsky emphasizes importance of increasing efficiency of every air defense element, rational use of available resources

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky worked at the Air Command South during a working trip to the south, where he checked the organization of combat work of the command post, as well as combat crews of anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems performing tasks to protect Ukraine’s airspace.

"I listened to reports by commander Brigadier General Oleksandr Humeniuk and other officials on the current situation, specifics of enemy actions, the state of the air defense system, and ways to increase its efficiency," the general wrote on social media.

According to the Commander-in-Chief, he paid special attention to the issues of commanding air defense forces and assets, the speed of information exchange, coordination among all components of the Defense Forces, and the adaptation of the air defense system to the enemy’s new tactics of massive use of strike UAVs and various types of missiles.

"The enemy continues targeted attacks on the port infrastructure of southern Ukraine – ports, grain terminals, maritime logistics facilities, and other civil infrastructure. The enemy’s goal is to disrupt the operation of the maritime corridor, strike the state’s economy, and create additional security threats in the Black Sea region. Our task is to prevent the implementation of these plans," the post said.

The issues of employing mobile fire groups, small air defense units, and tactical groups for intercepting enemy drones, as well as their integration into a unified air defense system, were considered separately.

Syrsky emphasized that under current conditions, flexibility of command, timely maneuvering of forces, and the scaling of modern solutions in the fight against strike drones are among the key factors of efficiency.

Based on the results of the work, the Commander-in-Chief issued the necessary orders to improve the air defense command system, develop capabilities for detecting air targets, expand the use of tactical interception groups, and accelerate the implementation of new technological solutions to counter massive enemy air attacks.

"Ukraine today operates under conditions of a shortage of modern air defense systems and missiles for them. That is why the rational use of available resources, increasing the efficiency of every air defense element, and further procurement of modern anti-aircraft systems and ammunition from partners are extremely important," Syrsky stressed.

He emphasized that effective air defense today means protecting people, ensuring the stable operation of the economy, the functioning of ports and critical infrastructure, and the resilience of the state in conditions of war.