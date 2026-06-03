Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:12 03.06.2026

Ukrainian drones hit corvette Boiky, missile carrier, in Kronstadt – Brovdi

1 min read

The corvette Boiky, a guided missile carrier, was targeted by Ukrainian drone attacks in the port of Kronstadt near St. Petersburg, Russia, Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Robert Brovdi (Magyar) has said.

"June 3. Birds of the 1st Separate Center of the USF hunted down and set fire to the corvette Boiky, a carrier of guided missile weapons," he wrote on Telegram on Wednesday, noting that the vessel had been in a dry dock in Kronstadt for scheduled repairs since February 2026.

According to Brovdi, the Project 20380 corvette Boiky is the third corvette of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy.

"Fresh, previously undamaged, launched in 2011, and in service since 2013. It has an enchanting history of travels and adventures along NATO borders, escorted the shadow oil fleet… a real workhorse," he added.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Denys Shtilerman, co-owner of Fire Point company, reported hits on two ships.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported strikes by Ukrainian drones on the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal and on military targets at the Kronstadt base.

Tags: #kronstadt #hit #corvette

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