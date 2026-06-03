Russia loses two ships – Fire Point co-owner

Photo: screenshot

Denys Shtilerman, co-owner of Fire Point company, stated that two ships were hit in St. Petersburg, Russia, where the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum has opened.

"Today, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum begins its work. This is the largest and most important event for Russia, where Putin delivers a speech every year about how Russia is defeating everyone and becoming stronger. This year, Rodney Mims Cook Jr., chairman of the Commission of Fine Arts at the administration of US President Donald Trump, also arrived at the forum," Shtilerman said on X on Wednesday.

According to him, " Due to such distinguished guests and the importance of the event itself, we couldn’t ignore it—and urgently flew to Peter. But there’s a nuance)) We really wanted to arrange an excursion for the guests to the cruiser "Moskva," but, unfortunately, we couldn’t bring it in—so we had to sink two other ships right at the event venue," he said.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported strikes by Ukrainian drones on the St. Petersburg Oil Terminal.