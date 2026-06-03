Escalation between Ukraine and Poland benefits neither Ukrainians nor Poles - Sybiha

Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has emphasized that Ukrainian servicemen, in initiating the honorary title "Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) Heroes" for a Special Operations Forces unit, had absolutely nothing anti-Polish in mind. He called on Poland for dialogue, urged a lowering of emotional intensity, and stressed the need to focus on countering the common enemy, Russia.

"For almost two years, we have been rebuilding a constructive dialogue step by step. We unblocked searches and exhumations. We reburied victims in several places with dignity and Christian traditions. We restored the congress of historians, within which we moved the discussion of difficult pages of our shared history into the dimension of a professional, scientifically objective discussion. This was based not on political slogans but on archival documents, materials, and research, which opened the way to a dialogue on sensitive issues and finally allowed us to hear each other," he wrote on Facebook.

Sybiha called this an absolutely correct approach of mutual respect, recognition, and honesty.

"We must not undermine it and spin the flywheel of hatred. Especially under conditions when the threat from our ancestral enemy, Russia, looms over all of us—Ukrainians, Poles, and other Europeans—once again. We must not forget that fighting each other will lead to the edge of the abyss. It is necessary to realize this, lower the temperature of emotions, leave our common history to the consideration of professional historians, and focus together on the main thing: countering the common enemy, strengthening our European security, and defending the free future of our peoples," the Foreign Minister said.

The minister emphasized that the unit’s name was the choice of Ukrainian servicemen, who are holding the frontline and protecting all of Europe from the Russian threat at the cost of their health and lives.

"I know for certain that our military had absolutely nothing anti-Polish in mind. For them, it was about honoring those who also fought many years ago against imperial Moscow, Bolshevik-communist occupation, and repression," he stressed.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine fought very hard for its independence.

"Generation after generation. Just as Poland moved toward its independence through hard work and struggle, following its own path," he added.

Separately, the Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to Poland for its leadership role in supporting Ukraine. He emphasized that Ukraine seeks to discuss all issues, including the most difficult ones, in a spirit of mutual understanding and openness.

"We call for dialogue and the strengthening of our relations in accordance with the security priorities and prosperous future of our states," Sybiha concluded.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy emphasized that by initiating the honorary title of "UPA Heroes" for a Special Operations Forces unit, Ukrainian warriors did not intend to offend the friendly Polish people, adding that only Moscow benefits from Ukrainian-Polish disputes.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy granted the honorary name "named after UPA Heroes" to the Separate Special Operations Center "North" of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The decision caused outrage in Poland. President of Poland Karol Nawrocki stated that the Ukrainian president, by naming the Ukrainian unit after UPA Heroes, "provided Russian propaganda with the best material." Nawrocki also suggested that "one of the points should be stripping President Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle."

State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Marcin Bosacki expressed "deep dissatisfaction" with the decision during a conversation with Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Bodnar on May 28. This position was also expressed on May 29 by Chargé d’Affaires of Poland in Kyiv Piotr Lukasiewicz during a conversation with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko.