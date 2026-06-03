The Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine report that the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia was struck with the Neptune coastal missile system.

"On the night of May 31, units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine once again delivered a precision strike on a strategic enemy facility. As a result of the strike, two atmospheric vacuum crude oil distillation units with a capacity of up to 2.5 million tons per year each and petroleum product storage facilities were put out of operation," the Navy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The Novoshakhtinsk refinery is noted as a key facility in the region's fuel infrastructure and plays an important role in supplying Russian forces with fuel and lubricants. "The strike significantly reduces the enemy's capabilities for logistical support of military groupings," the Navy said.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces had previously reported the strike on the Novoshakhtinsk refinery on the night of May 31, confirming hits on two crude distillation units, AVT-1 and AVT-2, followed by a fire on the facility's premises.

Defense forces had previously struck the Novoshakhtinsk refinery on August 20, 2025, with a fire that could not be contained for at least three days.

As reported, in spring 2014, already during the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, families of then-serving Ukrainian MPs Viktor Medvedchuk and Taras Kozak (Opposition Platform — For Life faction) purchased a 42% stake in the Novoshakhtinsk refinery for $40,000. The beneficiary was Medvedchuk's wife Oksana Marchenko. As of 2021, the plant provided both families with dividends exceeding $100 million. That same year the refinery came under Ukrainian sanctions and its owner became Russian construction contractor Peton.

The Novoshakhtinsk petroleum products plant, with a design processing capacity of up to 7.5 million tons of oil per year, was commissioned in 2009. Before Medvedchuk and Kozak, it belonged to Russian billionaire Serhiy Kyslov.