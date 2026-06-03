Zelenskyy reports strikes on St. Petersburg oil terminal and Kronstadt base in Russia

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Ukraine struck the St. Petersburg oil terminal, military targets at the Kronstadt base and a facility in the Tambov region of Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday morning.

"Last night, important facilities on Russian territory were struck. Among them is the St. Petersburg oil terminal. From our Ukrainian state border to this facility of the Russian oil industry, which serves the war, is around 1,100 kilometers. Purely military targets at the Kronstadt base were also hit," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The facility in the Tambov region, according to him, is involved in the production of Russian weapons. The distance from the front line is almost 600 km.

Zelenskyy described the strikes as "long-range sanctions" and thanked servicemen of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service. "The Ukrainian plan of long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer," he said.