Zaporizhia nuclear plant suffers 20-minute power outage overnight – IAEA

The Russian-occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was without off-site power for approximately 20 minutes on the night of Wednesday, June 3, for the 17th time during Russia's war against Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported.

"For the 17th time during the military conflict, the Zaporizhia NPP temporarily lost off-site power overnight," the IAEA said in a social media post.

The agency said the power outage was caused by a drone strike on the Nikopolska substation on the other side of the Dnipro River from the ZNPP, leading to the temporary disconnection of the site's only remaining power line for about 20 minutes.

The ZNPP's emergency diesel generators provided electricity until the line was reconnected shortly before midnight. "This incident once again underlines constant dangers to nuclear safety during the war," the press service said, citing IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.