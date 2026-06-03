Interfax-Ukraine
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09:32 03.06.2026

Ukraine downs 189 of 198 UAVs, 8 attack drones hit 7 locations

1 min read
Ukraine downs 189 of 198 UAVs, 8 attack drones hit 7 locations

Ukraine’s defense forces neutralized 189 of 198 UAVs on the night of Wednesday, with eight attack drones hitting seven locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 189 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other types in the north, south and east of the country," the statement said.

In total on the night of June 3 (from 18:00 on June 2), the enemy attacked with 198 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Hvardiiske — temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Eight attack UAVs were recorded as hitting 7 locations, and debris from downed UAVs fell at 7 locations.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

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