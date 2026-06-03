Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:26 03.06.2026

One man killed, 18 wounded including 4 children in Russian attacks in Sumy region over day — police

1 min read
One man killed, 18 wounded including 4 children in Russian attacks in Sumy region over day — police
Photo: National Police

One civilian was killed and 18 others were wounded, including four children, in Russian attacks in the Sumy region over the past day, the National Police of Ukraine press service said.

"In the Sumy community, eight civilians were wounded in Russian shelling: boys aged 6 and 11, a 15-year-old girl, and women aged 36, 42, 62 and 76, as well as a 26-year-old man," the statement published on Telegram on Wednesday morning said.

Russian forces carried out strikes on the Sumy, Shostka, Okhtyrka and Konotop districts of the region.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 72-year-old man was killed in an enemy drone strike on a vehicle. A 5-month-old boy was also wounded in a drone strike on a residential building. Another drone struck a minibus, wounding five people: a 41-year-old man and women aged 37, 47, 58 and 63.

In the Kyrykivka community, an 85-year-old local resident was wounded when an enemy UAV struck a private house.

"In the Krasnopillia community, a 36-year-old man was wounded in a drone strike. In addition, an 88-year-old woman was wounded when a guided aerial bomb struck a residential building," the police said.

Tags: #sumy_region #russian_attack

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