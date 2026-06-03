Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:19 03.06.2026

Eleven people wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region over the day

1 min read
Eleven people wounded in shelling of Kharkiv region over the day
Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

Russian forces struck Kharkiv and 19 settlements in the region over the past day, wounding 11 people, Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov said.

"In Kharkiv, men aged 51 and 30 and a 50-year-old woman were wounded; in the village of Kamiана Yaruha in the Chuhuiv community, men aged 21 and 41 were wounded; in the village of Sinne in the Bohodukhiv community, a 68-year-old man was wounded; in the village of Mariine in the Bohodukhiv community, a 79-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman were wounded; in Lozova, men aged 50, 49 and 47 were wounded," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #shelling #kharkiv_region

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