Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:06 03.06.2026

Russian drone attack on Kherson high-rise kills woman, injures 6 others

1 min read
Russian drone attack on Kherson high-rise kills woman, injures 6 others

An overnight Russian drone attack on a high-rise building in Kherson killed an 86-year-old woman and injured six other people, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office has said.

"According to the investigation, on June 2, 2026, at about 23:30, the Russian military attacked a multi-story building in Kherson with an unmanned aerial vehicle. An 86-year-old woman was killed as a result of the strike. Three local residents sustained injuries of varying severity, and three more people were diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning," the press service said on Wednesday morning.

The agency noted that under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Tags: #kherson #drone_attack

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