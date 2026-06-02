Zelenskyy meets Prytula: Discussed cooperation on procurement for AFU

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and volunteer and civic activist Serhiy Prytula discussed public proposals for organizing a system for exporting Ukrainian weapons, as well as cooperation between the state and charitable foundations on matters of military procurement.

"Meeting with Serhiy Prytula. Substantive. And I am grateful for his willingness to support our state where state institutions are currently not active enough," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to the president, he and Prytula discussed educational projects and increasing state support for Plast scouts and other similar patriotic organizations. "We also discussed public proposals regarding the organization of our systemic capabilities, such as the export of Ukrainian weapons and the interaction between the state and charitable foundations on matters of military procurement," the president said.

"We will provide even more support for the volunteer activities of Ukrainians," Zelenskyy said following the meeting.