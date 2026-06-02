Ukraine preparing countermeasures against Russian missile production facilities – Zelenskyy

Photo: General Staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced measures against Russian companies involved in missile production.

"Today there was a report from the Main Intelligence Agency, specifically regarding Russian missile production. We are preparing additional countermeasures. We know that the Russians are extremely afraid of our Ukrainian missile capabilities," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

He said Russian authorities have identified Ukrainian companies making progress in missile development and production as among their top targets. "We will respond," the president said.

At the same time, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of actions by partner countries, particularly sanctions. "We need to create problems for Russia so that it becomes harder for them to ruin the lives of others. We are currently actively working within the European Union on the 21st sanctions package, and we expect that our Ukrainian proposals for sanctions will be effective. We need more tools to prevent sanctions from being circumvented. This should be included in the 21st package-specifically, everything that will limit Russian military production," he said.

The president also emphasized the importance of working to ensure "that we have missiles for our air defense, that we have the necessary systems and vital intelligence data, and other things that help save people's lives." He also announced active diplomatic efforts in this direction for the current month.

"It is obvious that Europe needs its own anti-ballistic system-sufficient in scope and power to guarantee protection against any threat. There will be negotiations and meetings that will bring us closer to this result. Today I approved the corresponding diplomatic schedule for June-it will be active," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, Zelenskyy said all types of Russian missiles cannot be manufactured without components imported from other countries, and declared that anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is complicit in the killings of Ukrainians. Zelenskyy also expressed regret that "the current level of supplies for our air defense does not allow us to shoot down a significant portion of the missiles."

As a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on Tuesday night in the city of Dnipro, 16 people were killed, including two children, and 42 were injured, among them four children. In Kyiv, six people were killed and 90 were injured. June 3 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro.