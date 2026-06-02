Zelenskyy states anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is complicit in killings of Ukrainians

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine overnight on Tuesday claimed the lives of 22 Ukrainians, including two children, and left 130 people injured, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"None of these drones, nor any type of Russian missile, can be manufactured without components imported from other countries. In other words, every one of these strikes involves, perhaps even if unintentionally, but nonetheless, the complicity of those who work for Russia, who provide Russia with money, who help it circumvent sanctions and source not just one or two, but thousands of components without which Russian military production would simply grind to a halt," Zelenskyy said in an evening statement on Tuesday.

He said without these components, it is impossible to manufacture these missiles and drones. "Large-scale schemes to circumvent sanctions. And this is absolutely real complicity in killings," the president said.

Zelenskyy also expressed regret that "the current level of supplies for our air defense does not allow us to shoot down a significant portion of the missiles."

As reported, 16 people were killed in the city of Dnipro, including two children, and 42 were injured, among them four children, as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on Tuesday night. In Kyiv, six people were killed and 90 were injured. June 3 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro.