Interfax-Ukraine
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20:45 02.06.2026

We know from intelligence that massive strike could take place tonight – Zelenskyy

1 min read
We know from intelligence that massive strike could take place tonight – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the possibility of a massive Russian strike on Ukraine overnight on Wednesday, citing intelligence reports.

"We know from intelligence that a massive strike could happen tonight. Please, I urge you, pay attention to the air raid sirens," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.

As reported, 16 people were killed in the city of Dnipro, including two children, and 42 were injured, among them four children, as a result of a strike by Russian occupiers on Tuesday night. In Kyiv, six people were killed and 90 were injured. June 3 has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro.

Tags: #shelling #president #russia

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