Civilian casualty figures in 2026 are approximately 20% higher than for same period in 2025 – UN

Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russia carried out another large-scale nighttime attack using hundreds of long-range missiles and drones, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries in cities across Ukraine, as well as damage to residential buildings, businesses, and infrastructure; the number of civilian casualties in 2026 is approximately 20% higher than during the same period in 2025, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU).

"The increased use of long-range missiles and drones has been a major driver of civilian casualties in Ukraine. Civilian casualty figures so far in 2026 are approximately 20 per cent higher than for the same period in 2025, largely due to the increased use of long-range weapons," the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said in the press service.

It is noted that the large-scale attack on Kyiv followed a series of recent public statements by Russian officials warning of "consistent and systematic" strikes on targets in the city. According to reports from Ukrainian authorities, at least 22 civilians, including two children, were killed in the nighttime attack, and 145 people, including 8 children, were injured.

The mission's teams visited sites in Kyiv and Dnipro where civilians were killed and injured overnight, and spoke with victims and witnesses.

"Though civilians took protective measures and sought shelter, the attack killed at least 22 civilians and injured 145, including children" said Danielle Bell, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. "The loss of life, injuries, and damage to civilian infrastructure underscore the foreseeable human cost of using explosive weapons in populated areas."

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the nighttime attack, the Russian Federation deployed 656 long-range drones and 73 missiles. The Ukrainian armed forces were able to intercept a significant portion, but according to authorities, 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and 33 long-range drones struck 38 targets.

Russian authorities issued a statement noting that the attacks were in response to Ukraine's strike last week on Starobilsk in Luhansk region, which reportedly killed 21 civilians.

Kyiv and Dnipro were among the cities hardest hit by the attack. Explosions were also reported in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout most of the night, and explosions in Kyiv continued until approximately 07:00.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission's specialists also documented damage to private businesses, including a car dealership, small shops, and gas stations, as well as damage to healthcare and educational facilities.