Klitschko: Modern outpatient clinic for 12,500 children opened in Kyiv with support from Germany, UNICEF

Photo: https://t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

The renovated "Space of Care" children's clinic has opened in Kyiv with support from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the German government, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

"Today, a renovated clinic-'Space of Care'-was opened at one of the Primary Health Care Centers, where children will receive high-quality and modern care in comfortable conditions… This clinic alone provides medical care to over 12,500 children under the age of 18," Klitschko said on Telegram.

According to him, nearly 80,000 health declarations have already been registered at the facility.

"The creation of 'Space of Care' was made possible thanks to reliable partners. I thank representatives of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the German government for this important support. They help us implement the world's best standards of medicine and social protection even in wartime," Klitschko said.