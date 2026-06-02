Interfax-Ukraine
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20:16 02.06.2026

Klitschko reports 90 people injured in Kyiv, 52 of whom are in hospitals

1 min read
Klitschko reports 90 people injured in Kyiv, 52 of whom are in hospitals
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

The number of people injured in the massive Russian strike on the Ukrainian capital early Tuesday morning has risen to 90, while the death toll remains unchanged, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"There are currently 90 casualties in the capital from the enemy's massive attack on the capital on June 2. Fifty-two wounded are in hospitals. Two of them are children. Six people have died," Klitschko said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Earlier, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported six deaths and 81 casualties.

Tags: #klitschko #shelling #casualties

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