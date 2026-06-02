URCS sets up support center for victims in Kharkiv following Russian attack

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is assisting those affected by last night's Russian combined missile and drone attack on Kharkiv.

"Teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross Emergency Response Unit in Kharkiv region were working at all sites to address the aftermath of the shelling," the society said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers inspected damaged buildings and surrounding areas, provided first aid and psychological support to people. They also helped transport the affected and handed over the wounded to medical personnel.

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society's support center is currently operating, where people can receive water, hot drinks, snacks, psychological support, and humanitarian aid: hygiene kits, sleeping kits, and other essential items.

As reported, on the night of Monday into Tuesday, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv, using 15 strike drones and two missiles. Ten people were injured. A private home, an apartment building, administrative buildings, the grounds of a preschool, and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged. Strikes on industrial facilities were also recorded.