Europe should provide significantly more support to Armenia – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Europe should provide significantly more support to Armenia ahead of the country's upcoming elections, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We believe that Europe should provide significantly more support to each of the nations that Russia has sunk its teeth into and is trying to keep from gaining their freedom. Right now, this applies particularly to Armenia-on the eve of elections in that country," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, this issue is not simply about one political choice or another made by the people, but about the fundamental right of a people to choose their own future.

"Europe has the necessary capacity to uphold the fundamental rules that have always worked and will continue to work for security. We will present our relevant proposals in our work with partners," he said.

As reported, Vladimir Putin previously stated that Armenia could face a "Ukrainian scenario" due to its aspirations for European integration.

"I have already mentioned this. The crisis in Ukraine began with attempts to integrate Ukraine into the EU," Putin said during a press conference following the EAEU summit in Astana.