Russia intends to limit Ukraine's ties with Moldova, South Caucasus, Middle East, Gulf – Zelenskyy

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Oleh Ivashchenko: intelligence has obtained new internal Russian documents on political planning, specifically regarding Ukraine's relations with Moldova, the states of the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and the Gulf.

"Military intelligence has also obtained new internal Russian documents on political planning, specifically those concerning Ukraine's relations with Moldova, the states of the South Caucasus, the Middle East, and the Gulf. We know that one of Russia's key political objectives is to limit our security, economic, and other strategic ties with these countries," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He added that Russia is only confirming that Ukraine and its partners are on the right track toward greater security and the further development of their sovereignty, as well as the complete neutralization of Russian influence.

The president also heard a report from Ivashchenko regarding Russian missile production. He stated that Ukraine is preparing updated countermeasures.

"We also know that Ukrainian companies demonstrating progress in the development of all types of missile technologies have been targeted as one of the key areas for further Russian strikes against Ukraine-military, political, and propaganda-based. Russia views this as a strategic threat to itself-Ukraine's ability to develop its own ballistic missile system and localize the production of anti-ballistic defense. We will respond," Zelenskyy said.