Interfax-Ukraine
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17:35 02.06.2026

Search and rescue operation concludes in Dnipro: 16 dead, 42 injured

2 min read
Search and rescue operation concludes in Dnipro: 16 dead, 42 injured
Photo: t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The death toll from the Russian occupiers' strike on the city of Dnipro early Tuesday morning has risen to 16, and the search-and-rescue operation at the site of the strike has concluded, according to Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"16 dead, 42 wounded. The search and rescue operation in the residential neighborhood of Dnipro, which was hit by Russian missiles overnight, has concluded. Four children are among the wounded. Three of them are in the hospital, along with 21 adults. Medical personnel are providing all necessary medical care," Hanzha said on Telegram.

Earlier reports indicated 15 dead and nearly 40 injured.

Russian forces attacked Dnipro around midnight on June 2.

Among the dead are two children-boys aged six and 16-and a 13-year-old girl who was hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 14-year-old girl is receiving outpatient treatment. A total of 22 people remain in hospitals. Four are in "serious" condition.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces launched eight 3M22 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles, 33 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 27 Kh-101 cruise missiles, five "Kalibr" cruise missiles, and 656 drones of various types at Ukraine overnight.

Air defense forces neutralized 40 missiles and 602 drones. Hits were recorded for 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and 33 attack UAVs at 38 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) UAVs at 15 locations.

Tags: #russian_strike #dnipro

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