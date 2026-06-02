Death toll from Russian strike on Dnipro rises to 15 – official

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The death toll in Dnipro has risen to 15 people as rescuers recovered the bodies of three more individuals from under the rubble of a building destroyed by a Russian attack, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"The number of dead due to the Russian strike on Dnipro tonight has increased to 15. Rescuers pulled the bodies of two women and a man from under the rubble of the building," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday afternoon.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Dnipro around midnight on June 2.

According to the latest data, the dead include two children. Nearly 40 people were injured, including four children. Boys aged 6 and 16 and a 13-year-old girl were hospitalized in moderate condition. Another 14-year-old girl is receiving outpatient treatment. In total, 22 people remain in hospitals, four of whom are in serious condition.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops launched eight 3M22 Zircon anti-ship missiles, 33 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 27 X-101 cruise missiles, five Kalibr cruise missiles, and 656 drones of various types across Ukraine overnight.

Air defense forces destroyed 40 missiles and 602 drones. Hits by 30 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and 33 strike UAVs were recorded at 38 locations, and the fall of downed UAV debris was recorded at 15 locations.