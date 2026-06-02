Ukraine, Turkey working on commercial, technical model for gas supplies via new route to Europe

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukraine and Turkey are interested in creating a new gas supply route utilizing the Ukrainian gas transportation system and underground storage facilities.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this following a meeting with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on Tuesday.

"This project is capable of providing up to 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year not only for Ukraine, but also for the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. We are already working on its commercial and technical model," Shmyhal said.

In addition, the parties discussed prospects for the joint development of gas fields in the Black Sea.

"Special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Erdogan regarding energy partnership and strengthening security in the Black Sea region," the prime minister said.

According to Shmyhal, the countries have significant potential for deepening cooperation both at the inter-state level and between companies.