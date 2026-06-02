Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:55 02.06.2026

Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

2 min read
Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

Russia damaged non-residential buildings in three locations in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, two of which are in the vicinity of the Vasylkivska metro station on the Obolonsko-Teremkivska (blue, M2) line, and one in the Teremky residential area.

Warehouses were destroyed at the beginning of Karpatskoi Sichi Street, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported. Traces of a fire are visible at the site, but no open fire or smoke is currently observed, and rescuers continue to work on the scene.

On Okhtyrsky Lane, a two-story front building was heavily damaged, the solid glazing of an office high-rise shattered, and trees were broken. According to law enforcement officers, there are no casualties at the strike locations, and the nearby Nova Poshta warehouses sustained no damage. Vehicle traffic in both areas is blocked, as previously reported by the National Police, though no public transport routes pass through them.

In Teremky, the second and third floors of a non-residential building housing an outpatient clinic were destroyed. The building’s walls, roof, and floors were heavily damaged, and double-glazed windows were blown out. No visible mitigation work is currently underway at the site, and there are no traces of fire or reports of casualties.

A market directly adjacent to the destroyed building continues to operate at full capacity, as its shopping rows were not damaged. In some places, market workers are clearing broken glass and debris from the neighboring building that landed on the market territory and the roofs of the shopping rows. The area around the clinic is fenced off, and a notice states that patient appointments will temporarily take place at another address within the same block. Vehicle traffic has not been blocked.

Residential buildings around all three locations did not sustain significant damage, with only isolated shattered windows visible, which have already been covered with boards and plastic sheeting.

As reported, five medical facilities in Kyiv were damaged and partially destroyed as a result of a Russian attack overnight on June 2. As of 1200, 64 residents were reported injured and six killed. Social media users who spent the night in the shelter at the Vasylkivska metro station reported that the strikes were clearly felt even underground.

Tags: #kyiv #shellings #russian_attack

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