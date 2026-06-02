Interfax-Ukraine
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13:49 02.06.2026

Ukraine strikes Russian Ilsky oil refinery, Pantsir-S1 air defense system, other targets – General Staff

2 min read
Ukraine strikes Russian Ilsky oil refinery, Pantsir-S1 air defense system, other targets – General Staff

On the night of June 2, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched strikes on a number of important targets of the Russian forces, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said.

"In particular, the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia was hit. The strike on the target with a subsequent fire on the territory of the plant has been confirmed. The scale of the damage caused is being clarified," a statement on the Telegram channel says.

The Ilsky refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in the south of the Russian Federation. Its refining capacity is about 6.6 million tonnes of oil per year. The plant produces petroleum products used, in particular, to supply the armed forces of Russia.

A Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system in occupied Crimea was also hit.

In addition, a UAV warehouse of an enemy unit in the occupied territory of Donetsk region, and UAV control points of Russia in the areas of Ustinka (Belgorod region, Russia), Luhove of Zaporizhia region, and Hola Prystan in Kherson region were hit.

Furthermore, Ukrainian soldiers struck concentrations of enemy manpower in the areas of Shyrokyne, Berestok, and Komar of Donetsk region, Maliivka in Dnipropetrovsk region, and Lokoti in the Kursk region of Russia.

Based on the results of a missile strike with Ukrainian Neptune cruise missiles on May 31, 2026, against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov region of Russia, damage to two primary oil refining units, AVT-1 and AVT-2, with a subsequent fire on the territory of the enterprise has been confirmed.

"Information was also clarified regarding the Lazarevo line operation dispatch station in the Kirov region of Russia – two RVS-50,000 m3 tanks and buildings of the main pumping stations were damaged. And as a result of hits on May 31, 2026, on the territory of the Saratov oil refinery, damage to the AVT-6 primary oil refining unit has been confirmed," the General Staff said.

Tags: #strikes #oil_refinery #afu_general_staff

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