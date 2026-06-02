URCS assists victims following Russian air attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro

Photo: Red Cross Ukraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has provided assistance to victims of combined Russian missile and drone overnight attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro.

"Kyiv: the rapid response unit of the National Committee Ukrainian Red Cross Society worked at the site of the liquidation of another attack on the capital together with all rescue services," the URCS said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Volunteers worked at two locations, conducting a door-to-door check of damaged buildings. They provided psychological first aid to people experiencing acute stress reactions and first aid to six victims.

In Dnipro, a team from the URCS rapid response unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region worked alongside rescue services. Volunteers searched the areas for casualties and provided first aid to two people. One injured person was handed over to an emergency medical team. Psychological first aid was also provided to individuals experiencing acute stress reactions.

The enemy attack in Kyiv left six people dead and 64 injured, including three children aged 3, 11, and 17. Five medical facilities in the capital were damaged and partially destroyed. In addition, other civilian infrastructure objects and residential buildings sustained damage in the Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky, Sviatoshynsky, Solomiansky, Holosiivsky, Pechersky and Darnytsky districts.

In Dnipro, 12 people were killed, including two children. The number of injured has risen to 37 people, four of whom are children. Twenty-two people remain in the city’s hospitals, with four in serious condition. A two-story and a four-story apartment building, as well as several enterprises, were partially destroyed, and garages and cars were demolished. The building of a fire and rescue unit also sustained damage.