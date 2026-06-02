Official showroom of Chinese electric vehicles Zeekr in Kyiv destroyed by Russian attack

The showroom of Chinese electric vehicles Zeekr in Kyiv was destroyed by a fire resulting from Russian shelling on the night of June 2.

As seen in a video from the State Emergency Service (SES) on its Telegram channel, the auto showroom burned down almost completely.

According to information from the official importer Zeekr Ukraine on its website, in Kyiv, besides the official dealership auto center and service center in Podil, which suffered destruction (according to

Auto-Consulting

, this was previously a Mitsubishi NIKO showroom), another showroom is located in Pozniaky.

Zeekr is a premium Chinese brand of electric vehicles and hybrids founded in 2021, which belongs to the Geely automotive concern.

In Ukraine, brand sales increased significantly in 2025 against the backdrop of a "boom" in electric vehicle sales in the second half of the year after plans became known to cancel VAT exemptions on the import of electric vehicles from January 1, 2026.

According to Auto-Consulting, in 2025, sales of the brand grew 3.4 times compared to 2024 to 3.44,000 units, while the passenger car market as a whole grew by 17% to 83.4,000 units. In May of this year, the brand occupied the 10th spot in the ranking with 89 cars sold.