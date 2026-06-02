Dpty Marshal of Polish Sejm calls for blocking Ukraine's accession to EU

Photo: Marcin Suchmiel /RMF FM

Deputy Marshal of the Polish Sejm and leader of the right-wing Confederation party Krzysztof Bosak has called for Poland to block Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

"If we want to exert real pressure on Ukraine, we need to move to more concrete steps that will have an effective impact," Bosak said on RMF24. He also added that stripping President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle is a symbolic gesture, and the Prime Minister should countersign the document regarding this matter.

Bosak insists that Poland should, first and foremost, announce that it will block Ukraine’s entry into the European Union until Kyiv "abandons the cult of criminals and permits all exhumations."

In addition, in his opinion, Poland should stop paying for Starlink and opt out of joint borrowing schemes with other European Union countries.

"Poland should renounce the previous decisions of the Morawiecki government regarding borrowing for the benefit of Ukraine, our country. This is probably the first such case I know of in the history of international finance, where states that want to help each other, instead of providing a loan, take on debt themselves, provide unconditional and non-repayable assistance, and shoulder the burden of loan repayment," Bosak said.

He expressed disappointment regarding the current policy of the Polish authorities toward Ukraine. In his opinion, the ruling parties have led to a situation where "at the moment, there is contempt for Polish politicians in Ukraine. They are considered weaklings. They believe that any provocation can be staged. It will not cause any reaction."

At the same time, he strongly distanced himself from the demands of the National Movement representatives regarding the deportation of Ukrainians, saying that Confederation did not make such demands. Meanwhile, he criticized the decisions of previous governments for the "mass legalization of everyone holding a Ukrainian passport, regardless of nationality or the country they came from." In his opinion, Poland made a mistake by not registering refugees and automatically legalizing their stay.