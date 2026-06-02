Russian attack damages 5 healthcare facilities in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Five healthcare facilities in Kyiv were damaged and partially destroyed as a result of the Russian attack during the night of June 2.

According to the Ministry of Health on its Telegram channel, two specialized medical institutions as well as primary healthcare centers in Podilsky, Sviatoshynsky, and Holosiivsky districts were affected. In particular, the second and third floors of the Holosiivsky District Primary Healthcare Center were destroyed.

“Medical personnel and patients were in shelters. There were no casualties at these facilities,” the ministry clarified.

The ministry recalled that four people were killed and 65 injured in the attack on Kyiv, including three children. Thirty-eight of the wounded were hospitalized.