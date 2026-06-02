Death toll from overnight shelling in Kyiv rises to six - oficial

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/timurtkachenko/

The number of people killed as a result of the massive Russian strike has risen to six, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported.

“At a number of locations, rescuers and emergency services are still working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv. As of 12:00, medics have confirmed 64 injured and six killed Kyiv residents. Unfortunately, these figures may not be final,” the KCMA said on its Telegram channel.

Tkachenko expressed condolences to the relatives and loved ones of all those killed by Russia during the night.

Earlier reports said that five people had been killed.