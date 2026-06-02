Death toll from overnight occupier strike in Dnipro rises to 11, including two children - official

Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

The number of people killed in a Russian attack has risen to 11, including two children, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

“There are already 11 dead… Two of them are children. Rescuers recovered the bodies of a woman and an 8-year-old boy from under the rubble of a four-story residential building in Dnipro destroyed by the enemy,” he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, 22 injured people remain in hospitals. They suffered shrapnel wounds, fractures, lacerations and cuts, blast injuries, and acoustic trauma.