Russians shell Donetsk region 16 times in past day, one person killed – official

Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 16 times over the past day, June 1, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reported.

“Russians killed one resident of Donetsk region: in Ocheretyne. Another 13 people in the region were injured over the past day,” Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

In Ocheretyne of the Oleksandrivka community, one person was killed and three were injured, while two vehicles were damaged. In Druzhkivka, five people were injured and three apartment buildings were damaged. In Mykolaivka, two people were injured, and four apartment buildings and an administrative building were damaged; in Raihorodok, two private houses were damaged. In Sloviansk, one person was injured and a vehicle was damaged. In Kramatorsk, two people were injured. In Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, a private house was damaged.

In Riznykivka of the Siversk community, private houses were damaged.

A total of 340 people, including 19 children, were evacuated from frontline areas.