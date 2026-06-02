Zelenskyy: Rescue operation continues in Dnipro at site of Russian strike on 4-story building, fate of 6 people unknown

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the consequences of the shelling of Dnipro, where nine people were killed, including a child, and another six people went missing.

"In Dnipro, a search and rescue operation continues at the site of a four-story apartment building. Part of the building was actually simply demolished. Nine people were killed by this attack, including a child. Thirty-five people were injured in the city. The fate of six more people is unknown. The search for them will continue as long as necessary," he said on Telegram.