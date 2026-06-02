Zelenskyy: Russia demonstrates that if Ukraine not protected from ballistic strikes, these strikes will continue

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the large-scale Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities overnight into Tuesday, noting that Russia deployed 656 strike drones and 73 missiles of various types.

"In total overnight, Russia launched 656 strike drones and 73 missiles of various types at our people: ballistic, cruise, anti-ship. A large-scale attack and an absolutely transparent statement from Russia: if Ukraine is not protected from strikes by ballistics and other missiles, these strikes will continue. Europe needs its own anti-ballistics so that this war can finally end," he wrote on Telegram.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine also needs assistance from the United States in supplying missiles for Patriots.