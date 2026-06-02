Interfax-Ukraine
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10:35 02.06.2026

Ukraine urges partners to use unblocked European Peace Facility to finance PURL following massed Russian attack – Sybiha

2 min read
Ukraine urges partners to use unblocked European Peace Facility to finance PURL following massed Russian attack – Sybiha
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has called on partners to immediately use the unblocked European Peace Facility (EPF) to finance the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program to purchase additional Patriot systems and missiles for Ukraine.

The minister stated this on Tuesday following another massed night attack by Russia.

"The only reason for Russia’s horrific night attack on Ukraine with 656 drones and 73 missiles, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, including children, and injured hundreds of civilians, is that Putin is a war criminal and a loser who has no trumps left but terror. Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No amount of missiles can change this," he wrote on X.

Sybiha emphasized that Russia’s ability to continue terror can be changed, urging partners to act rather than just condemn.

"There are concrete steps that can be taken. First. Use the unutilized European Peace Facility to finance the PURL program and purchase additional Patriot systems and missiles for Ukraine. Advance the anti-ballistic coalition. Increase investments in Ukraine’s long-range capabilities," the post reads.

The second step, the Foreign Minister added, is to increase pressure on Russia through new sanctions, travel bans for militants, full use of frozen assets, and isolation.

The third point, according to Sybiha, is to "take long-overdue strategic steps, such as opening EU negotiation chapters for Ukraine."

"The terrorists in Moscow must realize that their brutal attacks will lead them nowhere. That the price for their regime will only grow. That the only way out for Putin is to immediately stop this war. Efforts for peace will succeed only when backed by real pressure on Moscow," the minister stated.

Tags: #purl #patriot #sybiha #russian_attack

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