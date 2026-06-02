Russian attack kills 4, injures at least 60 in Kyiv — prosecutor's office

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

As of 09:00 on Tuesday, four people have been killed and over 60 wounded, including three minors, in Russia’s attack on Kyiv, the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office said.

"In the capital, as of 09:00 on June 2, 2026, four people are known to have been killed — two women and two men. Over 60 people were wounded, including three children aged 3, 11 and 17," the prosecutor’s office said on Telegram.

According to the prosecutor’s office, enemy missile strikes and falling debris damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the Podilsky, Shevchenkivsky, Obolonsky, Sviatoshynsky, Solomianska, Holosiivsky, Pechersky and Darnytsky districts.

"At least nine apartment buildings, two petrol stations, a polyclinic building, a kindergarten, two car dealerships, offices and administrative buildings were damaged," the prosecutor’s office said.

The final toll and number of casualties are still being determined.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office into the commission by Russian military of another war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.