Russia kills 13 people, injures over 100 in combined attack on Ukraine – Klymenko

As a result of a combined Russian strike on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, 13 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, with the most severe damage to civil infrastructure recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

On his Telegram channel on Tuesday, the minister noted that rescuers in the capital had been working since the night in almost all districts – at 29 locations.

According to Klymenko, most of the fires have been extinguished, and work continues at 6 active locations in 5 districts of Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv, four people were killed. More than 60 other residents were injured and sought assistance from doctors. Among those who sustained shrapnel wounds is a three-year-old child," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified.

The minister reported that residential buildings, a car dealership, a municipal enterprise, an academy, outbuildings, and a gas station – all civil infrastructure – were damaged.

Klymenko emphasized that it was a difficult night for Dnipro and Kharkiv as well.

"In Dnipro, apartment buildings were destroyed. Nine people were killed, including a child. Among the victims of the shelling is our rescuer – deputy chief of a fire and rescue detachment, Major Anton Yarmolenko," the minister noted, adding that at the moment of the strike, the rescuer was on his way to a call.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, another 35 residents of Dnipro were injured, and there is information regarding 6 missing citizens.

In addition, as the minister informed, a rescuer and two civilians were injured on Tuesday night in Kamianske.

"In Kharkiv, houses and a food enterprise were damaged, and more than 10 people were injured," Klymenko noted.

Furthermore, destruction of civil objects was recorded in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions. In the Kyiv region, rescuers extinguished fires in residential buildings, a postal terminal, and cars.

"All necessary units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are involved in the liquidation. At such moments, not only timely rescue from destroyed buildings is important, but also psychological support for the victims and the recording of another crime by Russia," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.