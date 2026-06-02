Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:01 02.06.2026

Russia kills 13 people, injures over 100 in combined attack on Ukraine – Klymenko

2 min read
Russia kills 13 people, injures over 100 in combined attack on Ukraine – Klymenko

As a result of a combined Russian strike on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, 13 people were killed and more than 100 were injured, with the most severe damage to civil infrastructure recorded in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Kharkiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has said.

On his Telegram channel on Tuesday, the minister noted that rescuers in the capital had been working since the night in almost all districts – at 29 locations.

According to Klymenko, most of the fires have been extinguished, and work continues at 6 active locations in 5 districts of Kyiv.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Russian shelling of Kyiv, four people were killed. More than 60 other residents were injured and sought assistance from doctors. Among those who sustained shrapnel wounds is a three-year-old child," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs specified.

The minister reported that residential buildings, a car dealership, a municipal enterprise, an academy, outbuildings, and a gas station – all civil infrastructure – were damaged.

Klymenko emphasized that it was a difficult night for Dnipro and Kharkiv as well.

"In Dnipro, apartment buildings were destroyed. Nine people were killed, including a child. Among the victims of the shelling is our rescuer – deputy chief of a fire and rescue detachment, Major Anton Yarmolenko," the minister noted, adding that at the moment of the strike, the rescuer was on his way to a call.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, another 35 residents of Dnipro were injured, and there is information regarding 6 missing citizens.

In addition, as the minister informed, a rescuer and two civilians were injured on Tuesday night in Kamianske.

"In Kharkiv, houses and a food enterprise were damaged, and more than 10 people were injured," Klymenko noted.

Furthermore, destruction of civil objects was recorded in Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions. In the Kyiv region, rescuers extinguished fires in residential buildings, a postal terminal, and cars.

"All necessary units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system are involved in the liquidation. At such moments, not only timely rescue from destroyed buildings is important, but also psychological support for the victims and the recording of another crime by Russia," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded.

Tags: #kyiv #russian_attack #kharkiv #dnipro

MORE ABOUT

13:55 02.06.2026
Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

Mitigation of strike consequences near Vasylkivska metro station in Kyiv underway, Teremky clinic heavily damaged

13:26 02.06.2026
URCS assists victims following Russian air attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro

URCS assists victims following Russian air attacks on Kyiv and Dnipro

13:19 02.06.2026
Official showroom of Chinese electric vehicles Zeekr in Kyiv destroyed by Russian attack

Official showroom of Chinese electric vehicles Zeekr in Kyiv destroyed by Russian attack

13:06 02.06.2026
Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises to 12 – official

Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises to 12 – official

12:57 02.06.2026
Russian attack damages 5 healthcare facilities in Kyiv – Health Ministry

Russian attack damages 5 healthcare facilities in Kyiv – Health Ministry

12:24 02.06.2026
Death toll from overnight shelling in Kyiv rises to six - oficial

Death toll from overnight shelling in Kyiv rises to six - oficial

12:06 02.06.2026
Death toll from overnight occupier strike in Dnipro rises to 11, including two children - official

Death toll from overnight occupier strike in Dnipro rises to 11, including two children - official

11:48 02.06.2026
Two DTEK power sector workers injured during overnight attack

Two DTEK power sector workers injured during overnight attack

11:43 02.06.2026
Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 5 – Klitschko

Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 5 – Klitschko

10:55 02.06.2026
Russians shell Donetsk region 16 times in past day, one person killed – official

Russians shell Donetsk region 16 times in past day, one person killed – official

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Russian strike in Dnipro rises to 12 – official

Death toll from overnight shelling in Kyiv rises to six - oficial

Death toll from overnight occupier strike in Dnipro rises to 11, including two children - official

Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 5 – Klitschko

Zelenskyy: Rescue operation continues in Dnipro at site of Russian strike on 4-story building, fate of 6 people unknown

LATEST

Ukraine, Turkey working on commercial, technical model for gas supplies via new route to Europe

Supreme Court upholds ruling to collect over UAH 1.2 bln from Bakhmatiuk

Ukraine strikes Russian Ilsky oil refinery, Pantsir-S1 air defense system, other targets – General Staff

Air raid alerts during shopping center operating hours increases in May – UCTC

Dpty Marshal of Polish Sejm calls for blocking Ukraine's accession to EU

Russian general who wanted to take Kyiv in 3 days sentenced to life imprisonment – Prosecutor General

Corruption scheme to embezzle Energoatom funds exposed – NABU

Zelenskyy: Rescue operation continues in Dnipro at site of Russian strike on 4-story building, fate of 6 people unknown

Zelenskyy: Russia demonstrates that if Ukraine not protected from ballistic strikes, these strikes will continue

Ukraine urges partners to use unblocked European Peace Facility to finance PURL following massed Russian attack – Sybiha

AD
AD