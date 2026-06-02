Interfax-Ukraine
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09:59 02.06.2026

Ministry of Social Policy holds public consultations on response plan for end of temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU

1 min read
Ministry of Social Policy holds public consultations on response plan for end of temporary protection for Ukrainians in EU
Photo: elements.envato.com

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine has initiated public consultations regarding a draft government decree "On approval of the action plan for 2026-2027 to respond to challenges in connection with the possible termination of temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine within the European Union."

"The purpose of the plan is to ensure early and coordinated preparation of the state for the possible termination of the temporary protection regime for Ukrainian citizens in EU member states, as well as to create conditions for their voluntary return," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the key areas of the plan include coordination with EU member states, the development of the Unity Network for Ukrainians abroad, the launch of digital support tools, strengthening the capacity of communities in Ukraine, and creating conditions for voluntary return and sustainable reintegration of citizens.

The corresponding draft action plan for 2026-2027 is available for review at the link: https://www.msp.gov.ua/legislation/draft-legal-acts/pro-zatverdzhennya-planu-diy-na-2026-2027-roky

As reported, the Ministry of Social Policy, together with partners, is developing the Dodomu (Home) digital platform to support the return and reintegration of Ukrainians.

Tags: #ministry_of_social_policy #eu

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